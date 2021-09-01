Pharr Man Could Face Death Penalty Trial In Murder Of Older Brother

A Pharr man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of capital murder in the stabbing and slashing death of his brother. 60-year-old David Sandoval was arraigned on the death penalty-eligible charge Wednesday and ordered back to jail on a 250-thousand dollar bond.

Sandoval is alleged to have killed his 66-year-old brother Ruben Sandoval inside the suspect’s home April 20th.

Investigators say he put his older brother’s body in the bed of the victim’s own pickup truck and left it near Memorial Park. It wasn’t until the next day the victim was found. That night, Pharr police arrested the younger Sandoval and his roommate, who is accused of helping the suspect cover up evidence of the killing.