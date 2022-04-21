Pharr Man One Of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders

A convicted child sex assaulter from Pharr is one of the most wanted sex offenders in the state.

The Department of Public Safety has placed 33-year-old Humberto Carreon Acosta on its 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list. Acosta has been a fugitive since violating his parole by failing to register as a sex offender after he was convicted in 2020 of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Pharr police have issued an arrest warrant for the failure to register offense. A separate warrant is out for Acosta who’s wanted on a child pornography charge out of Alamo.