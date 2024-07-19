Pharr PD Launches ‘Special Needs’ Sticker Program

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Pharr Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency in the Valley to implement a program that notifies first responders that a special needs person is at the home where they’ve been called to.

Police are issuing stickers to homes where someone who is hearing-impaired, autistic, or has a mental illness is residing. The sticker alerts first responders that the person may not respond well to verbal commands. The goal is to prevent misunderstandings that could escalate into an officer using deadly force.

The public safety stickers are available for homes and vehicles. Those wanting one need to show proof of residence and documentation from a medical provider.