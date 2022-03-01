Pharr PD To Use DOJ Grant To Expand Mental Health Unit

A federal grant is allowing the Pharr Police Department to expand its first-in-the-Valley Mental Health Unit.

A $550,000 Department of Justice grant was awarded to the Pharr PD Monday, which Police Chief Andy Harvey says he will use to add two officers to the 6-officer unit as well as a second behavioral health clinician.

The Mental Health Unit was formed to respond to suspects experiencing a mental breakdown or drug overdose. Harvey says officers specially-trained in mental health issues would be better able to de-escalate a potentially violent situation and get the suspect in custody without harming himself or others.

The unit was established a little more than a year ago in partnership with Edinburg-based Tropical Texas Behavioral Health.