Pharr Police Bust Stolen Credit Card Ring

A keen eye by someone at a Stripes store led to Pharr police busting a stolen credit card ring. Officers were dispatched to the Stripes store at Jackson and Military roads Saturday afternoon on a report of a suspicious person swiping cards at the gas pumps.

Police caught and arrested a man and woman from Port Arthur, and then arrested two men from Houston at a hotel in Pharr. Two other suspects are still being sought. Officers also confiscated 81 stolen credit cards.

Police say the suspects were using stolen credits cards to steal fuel from local convenience stores and resell it. The suspects are charged with theft of petroleum products, fraudulent use of a credit or debit cars, and engaging in organized crime.