Pharr Police Chief To Add City Manager Duties

The city of Pharr has named a new city manager – and it is the current police chief. Chief Andy Harvey has been appointed to take over for Ed Wylie but he will also remain as chief of police. The move comes just a day after Wylie announced he was stepping down after three years in the post.

Wylie does not live in Pharr, which the city charter requires of the city manager, and he says he chose to step down rather than move his family. Wylie will return to his post as Deputy City Manager.

In naming Chief Harvey as Wylie’s successor, Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez called him a progressive leader with innovative ideas and a track record of success.

