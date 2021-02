Pharr police have detained a man who had barricaded himself inside his home Tuesday morning. Police responded at around 8 a.m. to a northeast side neighborhood to a report of a man in crisis and who had fired a weapon from inside the home.

Police called in a SWAT team as well as its Mental Health Unit, which negotiated with the man. After about a 3-hour standoff, the man was taken into custody. It’s not clear yet what prompted the man’s actions.