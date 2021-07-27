Pharr Police Release Photo Of, Issue Arrest Warrant For, Hit And Run Suspect

Pharr police have now identified, and issued an arrest warrant for, the man who was driving the pickup truck that struck a man in a crosswalk and kept on driving last Wednesday.

33-year-old Jose Salvador Mejia Campos is facing charges of fleeing the scene of an accident and failing to render aid to an injured person. Police say it was Mejia who was driving the silver Chevrolet Silverado that hit a man walking across Business 83 at Bluebonnet Street.

The victim was seriously hurt but is expected to recover. The daytime incident was captured by a security camera from a nearby business. You can see a picture of the suspect on our 710 KURV webpage and Facebook page.