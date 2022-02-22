LOCAL

Pharr Police Searching For ATM Thieves

jsalinasBy
Video screen capture courtesy Pharr Police Dept.

Pharr police are on the hunt for two men who ripped off an ATM. An alarm a little after one Monday morning brought officers to the NAFT Credit Union at Sugar and Earling roads, where they found the ATM pried open. An unknown amount of cash had been stolen.

The bank’s surveillance video shows two suspects – one heavy, one thin – one wearing a gray hoodie, a red cap, and black gloves, the other wearing a black hoodie and white gloves.

The video also shows a white pickup truck, either a Ford F-250 or F-350, with a large silver toolbox in the bed.

