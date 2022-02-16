Pharr Police Seize Massive Amount Of Meth

The sharp eye of a Pharr police officer has helped to get about $10 million worth of methamphetamine off the streets.

The officer was patrolling an area off of Cage Boulevard north of Military Highway Tuesday when he spotted several tanker trailers parked without their hazard placards displayed. He also saw three men transferring liquid from several 55 gallon barrels into 5 gallon buckets.

A call for backup brought Pharr fire crews and federal DEA agents to the scene where the liquid was determined to be methamphetamine.

Authorities seized a total of 700 gallons of liquid meth which translates into more than 5,700 pounds, which police say can bring in more than $10 million from street sales. At least one of the three suspects has been ordered to remain in federal custody pending a formal detention hearing.