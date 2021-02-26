LOCAL

Pharr Starts Foundation To Help Students Pay For School

The city of Pharr is making a big contribution to a new foundation dedicated to helping students pay for college.  A kick-off ceremony for the Pharr Economic Development Corporation Foundation was held yesterday afternoon.  The city contributed 500-thousand-dollars to get things started, while ongoing funding will come from revenues generated by the Pharr Bridge.  Officials say a website for the new foundation should be up soon, and that applications for grants should be available shortly after that.

