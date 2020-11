The city of Pharr is giving those who may have missed a court date and are facing arrest a chance to get right with the law. The Municipal Court is offering an amnesty program for people who have been issued failure to appear warrants.

Charges, fines and court costs connected to those warrants will be waived, but only if the person sought goes to court and takes care of any other charge or fine they are facing. The program will last through December 31st.