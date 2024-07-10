Pharr Woman Headed To Prison For Drunk Driving Death Of Mercedes High Senior

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

25 years in prison – the punishment against a Pharr woman who was drunk when she crashed her SUV into the back of another vehicle, killing its 18-year-old driver two years ago.

29-year-old Daena Nicole Gonzalez was being chased by Progreso’s police chief after returning from Nuevo Progreso the evening of April 30th. As the pursuit headed north on FM 1015, Gonzalez plowed into a Kia Optima stopped at a red light. The force of the collision pushed the sedan into the intersection where it was hit by another vehicle and burst into flames, killing Jamie Garcia Jr.

Gonzalez was charged with murder, intoxication manslaughter, and evading arrest. Wednesday morning, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the charges and was given a 25-year prison sentence.

Garcia was a month away from graduating from Mercedes High School and had already enlisted in the U.S. Navy.