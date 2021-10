A Pharr woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Kansas this past weekend. 55-year-old Irene Vazquez De Salinas was riding in a Nissan Sentra with four other people when the vehicle drove off highway.

The sedan was traveling on U.S. Highway 81 through Sumner County Saturday afternoon when the Kansas Highway Patrol says it left the road, crashed through a line of trees, struck a culvert, and rolled. Vazquez De Salinas was killed. The other four people sustained only minor injuries.