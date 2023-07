Another section of the Highway 83 Relief Route through western Hidalgo County is now open. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the completion of Phase 2 of the 9-mile long highway from Penitas to Sullivan City.

Phase 2 was constructed from east of Showers Road in Penitas to Jara Chinas Road in La Joya. The third and final phase of the 200 million dollar project will take the Relief Route to Sullivan City, and is scheduled to be finished by the spring of next year.