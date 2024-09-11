TEXAS

Phelan Has Fourth GOP Challenger For Texas House Speakership

State Rep. Dade Phelan; Photo courtesy of The Texan

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan faces a fourth challenge for his position from another fellow Republican. State Rep. James Frank of Wichita Falls announced his candidacy on Tuesday.

Also in the running are State Reps. Shelby Slawson, Tom Oliverson, and David Cook. Conservatives in the House are pushing back after the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton and the defeat of Gov. Greg Abbott’s school voucher plan. Like Phelan’s other three challengers, Frank says he’ll appoint only Republicans to lead legislative committees.

