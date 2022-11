Philadelphia Home Depot Workers Vote To Reject Unionization

(AP) — Home Depot workers in Philadelphia voted against forming the first store-wide labor union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer Saturday night, a loss for a fledgling movement to organize at major U.S. companies. The National Labor Relations Board says workers voted 165 to 51 to reject forming a union to represent 274 employees at the store. The defeat could discourage activist workers who have successfully formed the first unions at big chains, including Amazon, Starbucks, Trader Joe’s and Apple, but have since suffered setbacks in getting collective bargaining off the ground or organizing more unions.