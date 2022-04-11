Philadelphia To Restore Indoor Mask Mandate As Cases Rise

Philadelphia has become the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections.
The city’s top health official said Monday she wants to forestall a potential new wave driven by the omicron subvariant.
Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says that COVID-19 cases in the city have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That’s the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March.