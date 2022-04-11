Philadelphia To Restore Indoor Mask Mandate As Cases Rise

FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store front in Philadelphia, is seen Feb. 16, 2022. Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the city's top health official, announced Monday, April 11, 2022. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city's guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Philadelphia has become the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections.

The city’s top health official said Monday she wants to forestall a potential new wave driven by the omicron subvariant.

Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says that COVID-19 cases in the city have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That’s the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March.