Philippine Ferry Carrying 82 People Catches Fire; 73 Rescued

(AP) — The Philippine coast guard says a ferry carrying 82 passengers and crew has caught fire as it approached a port south of Manila and at least 73 of those aboard have been rescued.
Search and rescue efforts are continuing after nightfall for the passengers and crew of the M/V Asia Philippines, an inter-island cargo and passenger vessel which came from nearby Mindoro island.
A passenger says he and his two children jumped into the water when flames and smoke billowed from a lower deck and were rescued by another boat that approached the burning ship. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.