Philippine Ferry Carrying 82 People Catches Fire; 73 Rescued

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, smoke is seen from the M/V Asia Philippines, an inter-island cargo and passenger vessel, as it caught fire while it was approaching Batangas port, southern Philippines on Friday Aug. 26, 2022. A Philippine ferry carrying 82 passengers and crew caught fire as it was approaching a port south of Manila on Friday. coast guard officials said. Most of the passengers and crew have been rescued while search operations continue for the others missing. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

(AP) — The Philippine coast guard says a ferry carrying 82 passengers and crew has caught fire as it approached a port south of Manila and at least 73 of those aboard have been rescued.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing after nightfall for the passengers and crew of the M/V Asia Philippines, an inter-island cargo and passenger vessel which came from nearby Mindoro island.

A passenger says he and his two children jumped into the water when flames and smoke billowed from a lower deck and were rescued by another boat that approached the burning ship. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.