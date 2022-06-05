Philippine Volcano Spews Ash And Steam, Alarms Villagers

(AP) — Philippine officials say a volcano southeast of Manila has spewed ash and steam about half a mile into the sky, scattering ash on nearby villages.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level at Mount Bulusan following the 17-minute blast Sunday but added there are no sign of an impending major eruption.
The volcano, one of the country’s most active, has been showing signs of unrest in recent years. The institute asked people to stay away from a 2.4-mile permanent danger zone. Ashfalls hit at least seven villages and jittery residents have been asked to stay indoors.