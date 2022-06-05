Philippine Volcano Spews Ash And Steam, Alarms Villagers

Ash and steam are spewed from Mount Bulusan as seen from Casiguran, Sorsogon province, Philippines on Sunday June 5, 2022. A volcano southeast of the Philippine capital spewed ash and steam about a kilometer into the sky in a brief steam-driven explosion on Sunday, scattering ash in nearby villages and alarming residents, officials said. (AP Photo/Karlyn Dupan Hamor)

Ash and steam are spewed from Mount Bulusan as seen from Casiguran, Sorsogon province, Philippines on Sunday June 5, 2022. A volcano southeast of the Philippine capital spewed ash and steam about a kilometer into the sky in a brief steam-driven explosion on Sunday, scattering ash in nearby villages and alarming residents, officials said. (AP Photo/Karlyn Dupan Hamor)

(AP) — Philippine officials say a volcano southeast of Manila has spewed ash and steam about half a mile into the sky, scattering ash on nearby villages.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level at Mount Bulusan following the 17-minute blast Sunday but added there are no sign of an impending major eruption.

The volcano, one of the country’s most active, has been showing signs of unrest in recent years. The institute asked people to stay away from a 2.4-mile permanent danger zone. Ashfalls hit at least seven villages and jittery residents have been asked to stay indoors.