Philippines Says China Ship Used Laser Against Coast Guard

(AP) — The Philippines has accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea.

According to the Philippines, the Chinese ship also maneuvered dangerously close to block the Philippine patrol vessel from approaching one of the disputed islands last week. The Philippines has filed nearly 200 diplomatic protests against China’s aggressive actions last year alone. China claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety, putting it on a collision course with other claimants.

A Philippine official says it’s the first time China has used lasers on Filipino personnel. China responded by accusing the Philippines of trespassing in its territorial waters.