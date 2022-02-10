WORLD

Philippines Welcomes Back Foreign Travelers After 2 Years

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard assist passengers as they arrive at Manila's International Airport, Philippines Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The Philippines lifted a nearly 2-year ban on foreign travelers Thursday in a lifesaving boost for its tourism and related industries as an omicron-fueled surge eases. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

(AP) — The Philippines has lifted a nearly two-year ban on foreign travelers in a lifesaving boost for its tourism and related industries as an omicron-fueled surge eases. Fully vaccinated travelers who tested negative for the virus will also no longer be required to quarantine upon arrival. The government also ended a risk classification system that banned travelers from the worst-hit countries. The Philippines imposed one of the world’s longest lockdowns and strictest police-enforced quarantine restrictions to quell a pandemic that caused its worst economic recession since the 1940s and pushed unemployment and hunger to record levels. More than a million Filipinos lost their jobs in tourism businesses and destinations in the first year of the pandemic alone.

 

