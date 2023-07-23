Phoenix, Salt Lake City Shatter Heat Records

Records continue to fall as a massive heatwave sends the mercury soaring across the western U.S. Phoenix and Salt Lake City reached new daily highs on Saturday.

The National Weather Service says Arizona’s capital reached 118 degrees on Saturday, shattering the previous daily high record of 116 degrees set in 2006. It was also 23rd day in a row of temperatures above 110 degrees in Phoenix.

A record-breaking temperature of 106 degrees was reached in Salt Lake City yesterday. Excessive heat warnings are extended across the Southwest through Tuesday night.