Photos Emerge Showing Severe Overcrowding At CBP Tent Facility In Donna

Photos have now emerged from inside the CBP canvas-covered migrant processing center in Donna showing severe overcrowding among the hundreds of migrants being housed there.
The pictures were provided by South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar’s office, and confirm the situation that’s been described by immigration attorneys who’ve been able to speak with some of the migrant children at the facility.
Cuellar says besides being packed together, the young migrants are also being held longer than the limit required under a federal court case:
(Audio: Congressman Henry Cuellar)
The photos show overcrowding similar to that early in the Trump administration, except the migrants are separated by clear plastic dividers rather than chain-link partitions. Families, adults, and children are being held in separate pods. Most are wearing masks but there’s no room to be distanced from each other.