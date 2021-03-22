Photos Emerge Showing Severe Overcrowding At CBP Tent Facility In Donna

This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar via AP)

Photos have now emerged from inside the CBP canvas-covered migrant processing center in Donna showing severe overcrowding among the hundreds of migrants being housed there.

The pictures were provided by South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar’s office, and confirm the situation that’s been described by immigration attorneys who’ve been able to speak with some of the migrant children at the facility.

Cuellar says besides being packed together, the young migrants are also being held longer than the limit required under a federal court case:

The photos show overcrowding similar to that early in the Trump administration, except the migrants are separated by clear plastic dividers rather than chain-link partitions. Families, adults, and children are being held in separate pods. Most are wearing masks but there’s no room to be distanced from each other.