Photos Reveal Biden Using Cheat Sheet During Press Conference

President Joe Biden speaks as he welcomes children to the White House for "Take Your Child to Work Day," Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A photo taken during President Biden’s press conference with the South Korean president Wednesday reveals he used a cheat sheet.

The sheet of paper in the president’s hand had both the name of the Los Angeles Times reporter who was called on first by Biden along with the question she asked. In a statement, the L.A. Times denied submitting any questions to the White House in advance.

Another sheet of paper held by the president during the press conference listed the order in which administration officials would speak. Critics have blasted Biden in the past for using similar cheat sheets, bringing up concerns about his mental capacity.