Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities are working to turn up the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a man north of Weslaco and kept on going. The DPS says the man was walking his bicycle along Mile 4 West north of Mile 11 at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told troopers they heard a noise, then saw a black pickup truck speed away. Killed was 43-year-old Rames Gonzalez of Weslaco. If you can provide any information about the incident, call the local DPS office at 565-7600.