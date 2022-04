An Edinburg man was killed after being struck by a pickup truck outside of Brownsville Wednesday night.

42-year-old Jorge Jesus Iglesias was walking near Highway 48 and Chemical Road at around 9:30 when he was run over by a 2003 Ford Ranger. The DPS says Iglesias’ vehicle had stalled and he was crossing the road to get some gasoline when he was hit.

The DPS says it continues to investigate, but no word as to whether the pickup driver will face charges.