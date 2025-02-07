Pill Press Security

The vast majority of fentanyl overdose deaths come from people taking a fake prescription pill that’s laced with the deadly opioid.

Texas Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw is outraged that the cartels are able to get their hands on the machines needed to create these pills. He wants them all to come with serial numbers for tracking.

Lawmakers were told at a hearing this week that cartels are flooding the streets with these counterfeit pills. The Major County Sheriffs Association says it’s the “Trojan horse that’s killing kids.”