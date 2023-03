Federal officials are investigating a plane crash in Lubbock that killed a Collin County pilot on Friday morning. The Beechcraft Barron 58P twin-engine aircraft crashed in flames shortly after taking off from Lubbock Executive Airpark around 11:30 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety says the pilot has been identified as 26-year-old Tyler Christie of Lavon, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are working to determine the cause of the crash.