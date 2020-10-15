Pilot Program To Bring Rapid Coronavirus Testing To Select Texas Schools

Coronavirus tests with rapid results are coming to a few Texas schools participating in a new pilot program. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the program on Wednesday, which will use millions of tests provided to Texas by the federal government.

The antigen tests require a nasal swab, cost five-dollars, and produce results in 15-minutes or less. School districts in Granger, Lampasas, El Paso, Longview, and Harlingen are participating, along with Bob Hope School in Port Arthur and Grace Community School in Tyler. Other schools can apply through the Texas Education Agency by October 28th.