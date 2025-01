A U.S. Air Force pilot is safe after an F-35 fighter jet crashed in central Alaska. Officials at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks say the pilot declared an emergency during a training flight and ejected from the plane just before it crashed at 1pm Tuesday.

The Air Force says the jet experienced an “in-flight malfunction” as it was coming for a landing. The pilot is reportedly in stable condition and undergoing a medical evaluation at an Army hospital in Fairbanks.