Pipe Painting Artists Wanted In McAllen

The city of McAllen is looking for a few good artists. The recruitment effort is for the city’s Irrigation Pipe Art Project in which artists paint a colorful mural on those large agricultural irrigation pipes that stick up from the ground.

The art project was started by the nonprofit Keep McAllen Beautiful, which works to do what its name implies. The organization is recruiting artists from across the 4-county region. To participate, artists need to submit examples of their work with themes of McAllen’s history or culture or nature. The deadline for submissions is a week from today.