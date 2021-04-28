Pizza Hut, KFC, Taco Bell Sales Bounce As Restrictions Ease

A KFC restaurant is open, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York. Yum Brands’ first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year ago, while sales were bolstered by strong performances from its Pizza Hut and KFC brands in the U.S. The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut earned $326 million, or $1.07 per share, for the period ended March 31. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)