NATIONAL

Pizza Hut, KFC, Taco Bell Sales Bounce As Restrictions Ease

By 69 views
0
A KFC restaurant is open, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York. Yum Brands’ first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year ago, while sales were bolstered by strong performances from its Pizza Hut and KFC brands in the U.S. The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut earned $326 million, or $1.07 per share, for the period ended March 31. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(AP) — Yum Brands’ first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year ago, while sales were bolstered by strong performances from its Pizza Hut and KFC brands in the U.S. The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut earned $326 million, or $1.07 per share, for the period ended March 31. A year earlier it earned $83 million, or 27 cents per share. The year-ago period was hampered by a hefty goodwill impairment charge related to its acquisition of Habit Burger Grill. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted earnings of 85 cents per share.

 

Hidalgo County Commissioners Urge Biden Administration To Resume Levee-Wall Project

Previous article

Boeing Posts $537 Million Loss In Q1, Less Than A Year Ago

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL