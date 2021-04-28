Pizza Hut, KFC, Taco Bell Sales Bounce As Restrictions Ease

(AP) — Yum Brands’ first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year ago, while sales were bolstered by strong performances from its Pizza Hut and KFC brands in the U.S. The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut earned $326 million, or $1.07 per share, for the period ended March 31. A year earlier it earned $83 million, or 27 cents per share. The year-ago period was hampered by a hefty goodwill impairment charge related to its acquisition of Habit Burger Grill. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted earnings of 85 cents per share.