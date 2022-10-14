Plaintiff Attorneys Pledge To Chase Alex Jones Assets

Attorneys for the plaintiffs in the Alex Jones Sandy Hook hoax trial pledge to make sure he pays every dime awarded to their clients. Attorney Matt Blumenthal was on the legal team representing the plaintiffs, who won an award of 965-million-dollars from Jones over his claims the Connecticut school massacre was a hoax.

Blumenthal says they’ll leave no stone unturned in pursuing Jones and his assets for the families of eight Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent. Jones says the attorneys are ambulance chasers, and pledged on his show to tie up the case for years with appeals.