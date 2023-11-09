TEXASTRENDING

Plan In Texas To Discourage Migration

Illegal immigrants who are caught by Texas cops would face criminal charges under a legislation that’s being debated in the state legislature.

The bill by State Representative David Spiller allows police to transport illegal immigrants to a port of entry and order them to return to Mexico, even if they’re not a Mexican citizen. If they refuse, the migrant would be detained and ordered to go before a judge.

If passed, the legislation will face legal challenges. Courts have ruled that the federal government has sole jurisdiction on immigration matters.

