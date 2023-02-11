NATIONAL

Plane Being Towed At LA Airport Collides With Shuttle Bus

An American Airlines aircraft is damaged after a collision with a passenger bus early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles. The jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus injuring five people. There was no interruption to operations at the airport. (KABC via AP)

(AP) — Federal officials are investigating a collision between a shuttle bus and a jet being towed at Los Angeles International Airport. The incident late Friday night on an airport taxiway injured five people.

The airport says the American Airlines plane was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it made contact with a shuttle bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says four people went to the hospital after the accident, and the only person on the plane, a worker, was treated at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s investigating.

