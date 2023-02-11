Plane Being Towed At LA Airport Collides With Shuttle Bus

(AP) — Federal officials are investigating a collision between a shuttle bus and a jet being towed at Los Angeles International Airport. The incident late Friday night on an airport taxiway injured five people.

The airport says the American Airlines plane was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it made contact with a shuttle bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says four people went to the hospital after the accident, and the only person on the plane, a worker, was treated at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s investigating.