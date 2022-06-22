NATIONAL

Plane Catches Fire After Landing At Miami Airport, 3 Injured

Fred Cruz
A Red Air plane that caught fire after the front landing gear collapsed upon landing is seen at Miami International Airport in Miami, after arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

(AP) — Officials say a commercial jetliner carrying 126 people caught fire after landing at Miami International Airport, though no serious injuries were reported. Airport officials say Tuesday’s fire followed the collapse of the front landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Officials say the plane was carrying 126 people, and that three of those aboard were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Other passengers were bussed from the plane to the terminal. Fire officials say crews subsequently placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage. TV news images showed the plane apparently doused with firefighters’ foam, with airport fire vehicles positioned nearby.

 

