Plane Crash In Odessa Kills Bellaire Businessman, Woman From Orange

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash in Odessa that killed a Houston-area businessman and another person. A Cessna twin-engine on its way to Houston’s Ellington Field went down around 7 a.m. Tuesday, setting fire to several mobile homes and storage buildings.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 48-year-old Joseph Summa of Bellaire and 49-year-old Joleen Weatherly of Orange were killed. The plane was registered to Summa, who was the CEO of two companies based in Pasadena.

