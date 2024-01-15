Plane Crash Kills All Three On Board

An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board is expected at the scene of a deadly crash in Parker County Monday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a twin-engine Cessna 310 went down on Sunday near Poolville, in the northern part of the county.

Parker County officials say all three people on board the plane died, including the 38-year-old pilot and two children, ages eight and six. The plane was reportedly on its way from Carrizo Springs to Bridgeport, but fell about ten-miles short.