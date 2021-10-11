Plane Crashes In San Diego Area

Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. At least two people were killed and two others were injured when the plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze, authorities said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

There are “multiple fatalities” after a small plane crashed in a San Diego area neighborhood. It happened in Santee, which is northeast of San Diego.

The Santee deputy fire chief said at this point, at least two people have died and the scene is “gruesome.” It’s not yet known how many people were aboard the aircraft or if the deaths were people on the ground. At least two homes have been destroyed and video images show the charred remains of several parked cars, a boat and smoldering rubble with fire crews on the scene. A UPS truck was completely destroyed.

A local high school tweeted it happened two or three blocks from the campus, but it added all students are safe. NTSB officers are heading to the scene.