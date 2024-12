The Federal Aviation Administration plans to post a preliminary report today about a plane crash in Victoria on Wednesday afternoon. The FAA says only the pilot was on board a twin-engine plane that went down around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Zac Lentz Parkway and Mockingbird Lane.

Victoria police say the plane hit three cars and sent four people to the hospital, one of them with serious injuries. The plane was reportedly registered to a business in Mississippi.