Plane Crashes Into Building Near Milan; All 8 Aboard Die

Firefighters work on the site of a plane crash, in San Donato Milanese suburb of Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. According to media reports, a small plane carrying five passengers and the pilot crashed into an apparently vacant office building in a Milan suburb. Their fates were not immediately known. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

(AP) — A small private plane has crashed into a vacant office building in a Milan suburb. A prosecutor said all eight people aboard were killed in Sunday’s crash.

Firefighters tweeted that no one other than those aboard were involved in the crash near a subway station in San Donato Milanese. The firefighters said several cars parked nearby went up in flames. The plane had taken off from Milan’s Linate Airport, heading to the Italian island of Sardinia.

Milan Prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano told reporters that the plane was proceeding on its flight until “a certain point, then an anomaly appeared on the radar screen and it plunged,” striking the building’s roof.