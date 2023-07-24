Plane Crashes Into House

A plane crashed through the roof of a house in Georgetown on Sunday. Residents in the neighborhood say they were shocked to see the three people on board the single-engine plane had survived.

A witness said other than some cuts and burns from walking on the roof, the three seemed in good shape, but were taken to a hospital for treatment. The house was not occupied and no one else was hurt.

The pilot had reported issues with the engine just before the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.