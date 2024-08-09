Plane Crashes In Brazil’s Sao Paulo State, Killing All 61 Aboard, Airline Says

(AP) — A passenger plane with 61 people aboard crashed into a gated residential community in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, killing all aboard, the airline said.

The airline earlier had reported that 62 people were aboard the flight that crashed in Vinhedo, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo, but later updated the number to 61.

“The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died at the site,” VOEPASS said in a statement. “At this time, VOEPASS is prioritizing provision of unrestricted assistance to the victims’ families and effectively collaborating with authorities to determine the causes of the accident.”