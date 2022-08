A regional group is asking the public for input into an idea to store more water in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Region M Water Planning Group is considering a proposal to build a mini-reservoir in the Edcouch-Elsa area of Hidalgo County.

Water would be taken from area drainage and stored in the reservoir, then processed to produce up to five-million gallons of safe drinking water per day. Comments on the proposal are being accepted through September 3rd.