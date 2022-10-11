Plano Considers Short-Term Rental Regulation After Home Used As Brothel

Plano officials are considering regulations for short-term rentals after a house was found to be in use as a brothel.

Monday night’s city council meeting was packed with residents complaining about short-term rentals in residential areas. Neighbors say the houses are a nuisance and a safety concern because of rowdy parties, trash, traffic and noise.

The Plano police chief said calls for police services are increasing at short-term rentals. Council members took no action on the issue, but got some legal advice about their options.