Plans Announced For Local Coronavirus Memorial

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is laying out plans for a memorial to honor the local victims and the survivors of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cortez envisions a memorial that will pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 county residents whose lives the virus claimed, and which will also recognize the resilience of health care workers, essential employees, and the community in general that have endured the pandemic.

Cortez has announced the creation of a Task Force that will recommend a design of the memorial, a location, the cost, and potential funding sources. The task force has a deadline of July 1st.