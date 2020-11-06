Plans Approved For Flood Recovery Funds For The Rio Grande Valley

Tens of millions of federal dollars are being distributed to the Rio Grande Valley to help with the ongoing recovery from the flooding that ravaged the region in the summers of 2018 and 2019.

The federal Housing Department has approved two state action plans for the distribution of a total of $285 million to the state of Texas. Almost $75 million of that is coming to Hidalgo, Cameron, and Jim Wells counties for flood damage done during the June 2018 storms.

The funding is for repairing flood-damaged homes, reimbursements for repairs already made, for restoring damaged city and county infrastructure, and for planning projects to shore up against future floods.

Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties will receive a distribution of millions more recovery dollars stemming from the flood damage from the storm in June 2019. The Texas General Land Office will administer the recovery programs.