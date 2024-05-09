Plea Deals In Federal Bribery Case Against Texas Congressman

Two of the central figures in the bribery case against a Texas congressman and his wife are reportedly agreeing to plea deals offered by government prosecutors. The now unsealed federal indictment accuses 68-year-old U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar and his 67-year-old wife, Imelda, of accepting nearly 600-thousand dollars from a Mexican bank and Azerbaijan government officials from 2014 to 2021.

One of the persons alleging accepting the government offer is Cuellar’s former campaign manager. The other is a San Antonio businessman. The pair are accused of laundering bribe money that came from the bank and an oil company owned by the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of the plea deal, the two men will help the Justice Department as it pursues the case against the Cuellars. The congressman says he will run for re-election in November and that he and his wife are innocent of the charges.