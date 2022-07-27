Point Isabel ISD Turns Thumbs Down To Texas LNG Tax Abatement

The Point Isabel school district has rejected an application for a tax abatement from a company planning to build an LNG terminal at the Port of Brownsville.

District trustees Tuesday unanimously said no to the abatement for Texas LNG. School board members sided with a majority of Port Isabel residents who opposed the abatement, saying Texas LNG should pay its fair share of school property taxes.

Texas LNG had applied for the abatement under an incentive program called Chapter 313, which offers 10 years of property tax relief to businesses that locate in Texas with a promise of high-paying jobs in the community. Texas LNG has proposed an LNG export terminal that would be built along the Brownsville Ship Channel.